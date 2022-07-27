Jordan king, Israel PM discuss Mideast peace process

Jordan's King Abdullah II met with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in the capital Amman today.

The meeting was the first between the Jordanian monarch and Lapid since the latter assumed his post last month.

Talks between the two sides focused on the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians, Jordan's Royal Court said in a statement.

Abdullah reaffirmed the "need to create a political horizon to achieve just, comprehensive, lasting peace on the basis of the two-state solution and to bolster regional security, stability, and development, which must include Palestinians," the statement said.

He also stressed on the importance of maintaining calm in the Palestinian territories and respecting the existing historical and legal status quo regarding Jerusalem and its religious sanctities, it added.

The two leaders also discussed the results of US President Joe Biden's recent visit to the Middle East region, the statement said.

Taking to Twitter, Lapid said: "Strong ties between Israel and Jordan mean a more stable and prosperous region. Together, we'll continue building on our peace for the benefit of both our peoples."