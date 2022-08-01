Report: Iran to 'immediately' build nuclear warhead if Natanz plant is attacked

A Telegram channel affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) suggested that Tehran can produce a nuclear warhead "in the shortest possible time" if the US or Israel attacked the Natanz nuclear facilities.

On Saturday, Bisimchi Media Telegram channel published a short video entitled "When Will Iran's Sleeping Nuclear Warheads Awaken" in which it said that uranium enrichment in secret underground facilities of Fordow, near Qom, has brought Iran to the threshold of nuclear breakout and joining the nuclear powers' club and stressed that transforming the country's "peaceful nuclear program to a nuclear weapons program" is possible in a very short time.

"The nuclear facilities of Fordow have been built deep under mountains of Iran and are protected against trench-busting bombs and even nuclear explosion… all infrastructures required for nuclear breakout have been prepared in it," the video said.

According to the video, the facilities at Natanz may be highly vulnerable to a possible attack by Western powers and Israel but Fordow will immediately begin the nuclear breakout project within a short time if Natanz comes under missile attack.

