Khalil Awawdeh faces death after 144 days on hunger strike

Prisoner Khalil Awawdeh (40 years old), from the town of Idna, west of Hebron, has continued his hunger strike for 144 days, in protest of his continued administrative detention, amid serious health conditions.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club warned that Awawdeh faces the risk of death in the Ramleh prison clinic, in light of the lack of serious solutions, to date, regarding his case.

He explained that he suffers from severe aches in his joints, headaches, severe dizziness and blurred vision, and that he is unable to walk and moving around in a wheelchair.

The occupation prison's administration deliberately transfers Awawdeh repeatedly to civilian hospitals, claiming that he undergoes medical examinations but, every time, he is returned to the prison without receiving treatment under the pretext that he has not reached the stage of danger.

Awawdeh resumed his strike on 2 July, after suspending it for a week, after 111 days of the strike, based on promises of his release, but the occupation broke its promise and issued a new administrative detention order against him for four months.

In this context, the administrative detainees continue their boycott of the occupation courts for the 214th consecutive day, as part of their confrontation with the crime of administrative detention.

The occupation authorities and prison administrations claim that the administrative detainees have secret files that can never be revealed, so the detainee does not know the length of their sentences or the charges against them.

Administrative detention is detention without charge or trial, and without allowing the detainee or their lawyer to inspect the evidence materials, in a clear and explicit violation of the provisions of international humanitarian law, making Israel the only party in the world that practices this policy.