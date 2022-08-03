Palestinian Red Crescent says 100 injured in Israeli crackdown on West Bank protests

The Israeli occupation forces wounded 100 Palestinian protesters on Tuesday in a crackdown on protests against land grabs in Beit Dajan village, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) has revealed.

According to Ahmad Jibril, at the PRC's Emergency Department in Nablus, 22 Palestinians were treated for injuries caused by rubber-coated steel bullets, and 75 others were treated for tear gas inhalation.

Palestinians across the territories occupied since 1967 and the rest of historic Palestine have been rising up against decades of Israeli settler-colonialism and apartheid, said Wafa news agency. The Israeli occupation forces were reported to have used deadly violence to disperse the protest rally against the confiscation of Palestinian-owned land to make room for another illegal colonial settlement.

In the past few weeks, Wafa pointed out, eight Palestinians from Beit Dajan have been killed and more than 620 others have been injured while trying to remove the colonial-settler outpost built on Mount Sabih near the village. All of Israel's settlement and settlement outposts are illegal under international law.

READ: Israel army kills Palestinian boy in eastern Ramallah