Islamic Jihad: We have power enough to turn Israel towns around Gaza into 'hell'

Islamic Jihad (PIJ) said yesterday that it has power enough to turn Israeli communities which surround Gaza into "hell".

In a statement reported by local media, Abu-Hamza, spokesman of PIJ's military wing Al-Quds Brigades, said: "All power we used during the battle with the Israeli occupation was part of our abilities."

"We have much power to go for a long war of attrition with the foolish Israeli occupation. We have much power to inflict suffering on the enemy and turn the settlements in Gaza's peripheries into hell."

READ: Israel: We have bank of targets in Gaza

Abu-Hamza continued: "We renew our pride in the Palestinian people and respect the blood of their martyrs, who were part of the battle along with us."

Regarding the Israeli assassination of the senior PIJ military leaders, Abu-Hamza said: "Their blood, which was shed on the battleground, gives us strength and power to go ahead in making the so-called settlements of Gaza peripheries unliveable places."

He called on all Palestinians to support the resistance "in order to turn the battle with the Israeli occupation into a massive intifada that will end its existence."

Israel ended a three-day bombing campaign against the Palestinians in Gaza last night following a ceasefire brokered by Egypt.

During the campaign, 44 Palestinians were killed, including 15 children and four women, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said. Some 360 others were wounded.