Gaza electricity supplies improving after closures, company says

Fuel deliveries through the Karam Abu Salem crossing on 8 August 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Gaza's electricity company has confirmed that power is now being produced once again from its power plant and is being distributed to the governorates across the enclave, an official said yesterday.

The Director of Public Relations and Media at the Electricity Distribution Company, Muhammad Thabet, said: "The company's crews have now started receiving the quantities of electricity produced from the power plant after it began operating, pumping these quantities and distributing them to the governorates."

Thabet stressed that Palestinians in Gaza will see a gradual improvement in the distribution schedule, and that the company's crews are making exceptional efforts to achieve this.

He called on all parties to ensure easy and continuous entry of fuel shipments to the power plant to ensure its continued operation.

The Energy Authority in Gaza had warned of a near-stopping of the power plant due to the scarcity of fuel as Israel tightened its siege on Gaza last week. Gaza residents already suffer from power outages, with electricity being available for only 10 hours per day. However, as the only power station was stopping production, more power outages were expected, leaving millions of people in the dark.

