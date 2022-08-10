Morocco court suspends decision to dismiss judges

The official spokesman for the Administrative Court in Morocco said today that it is suspending the decision to dismiss 57 judges from their posts. Imad Al-Ghabri told IFM radio that the first president of the Administrative Court took over yesterday to decide on the appeals submitted which challenge the dismissals.

"In his rulings, the judge relied on the results of the investigations that he authorised by asking the concerned administrative authorities to explain and justify the dismissals, stressing that the judicial treatment of these cases was carried out on a case by case basis," explained Al-Ghabri.

"Generally, the rulings in the cases were in favour of accepting the suspension of the dismissal in cases where there was no rational or legal reason for dismissal. In some cases, dismissal was not suspect as the dismissal was justified and a legal and rational reason was provided."

The court spokesman pointed out that there is another phase of the process which involves notification of the rulings through the court contacting the lawyers and providing them with copies of the decisions issued in order to move on to the implementation phase. He noted that this phase begins today.

Al-Ghabri declined to reveal the number of suspension rulings out of the 57 appeals have been submitted, saying only that there were "many".

