Saudi, US forces launch joint military drill in Yanbu

Saudi Arabian and US forces have launched a joint military exercise in the Red Sea province of Yanbu yesterday.

According to state news agency SPA, the month-long drill, codenamed "Native Fury 22" will include combined tactics, interoperability, and logistical operations between Saudi and US naval counterparts.

"The exercise aims at training on bilateral military and operational plans as well as exchanging expertise between the two sides," Saudi general Saud Al-Okaili was quoted as saying.

🇺🇸The Marines arrive for Native Fury 22🇸🇦 Marines and Sailors with CLR-1, 1st MLG, arrive in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for the 8th iteration of NF22. The exercise will focus on combined tactics, interoperability, logistical operations with Saudi Armed Forces. #NativeFury22 pic.twitter.com/uzNXkThMT9 — Marine Corps Forces Central Command (@USMARCENT) August 7, 2022

Last week the Marine Corps Forces Central Command stated on Twitter that the event will be the eighth iteration of the exercise.

In May, the "Red Wave 5" drill – a mixed naval exercise was carried out off the Red Sea coast of Jeddah, involving Saudi forces and countries bordering the Red Sea including Jordan, Egypt, Sudan, Djibouti, Yemen and observers from Somalia.

Late last month the Royal Saudi Navy took command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, which is part of the largest international naval partnership in the world.

