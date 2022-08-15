UNICEF says almost 50% of displaced people in Yemen are children

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Sunday that the number of internally displaced persons in Yemen has reached 4.3 million, of whom two million are children. "The conflict is the main driver of displacement in Yemen," UNICEF said on Twitter.

The UN fund has also warned that children represent 28 per cent of all suspected cholera and acute watery diarrhoea cases in Yemen. Moreover, it pointed out earlier that around two million children in Yemen need treatment for acute malnutrition. Of these, 360,000 are at risk of death.

The UN warns frequently about the worsening situation in Yemen. It said last year that the country is in the grip of the world's "worst humanitarian crisis".

