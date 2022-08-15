Portuguese / Spanish / English

UNICEF says almost 50% of displaced people in Yemen are children

August 15, 2022 at 1:15 pm | Published in: International Organisations, Middle East, News, UNICEF, Yemen
SANAA, YEMEN - OCTOBER 12: A view from Combating Malnutrition Department of Sabeen Hospital as children receiving medical aid with limited facilities due to malnutrition in Sanaa, Yemen on October 12, 2021. While one of the world's biggest humanitarian crises was experienced in Yemen, where political instability and conflicts continued for a long time, the situation in the country worsened due to civil war, famine and Covid-19. The United Nations (UN) and humanitarian organizations cannot help the country adequately due to reasons such as financial inadequacy and lack of funding. According to a report by the World Food Program, Food and Agriculture Organization, World Health Organization and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, it has reported that 2.3 million children face deadly hunger and 400 thousand of them confront death threat of starvation due to "acute malnutrition". ( Mohammed Hamoud - Anadolu Agency )
A view from Combating Malnutrition Department of Sabeen Hospital as children receiving medical aid with limited facilities due to malnutrition in Sanaa, Yemen on October 12, 2021 [Mohammed Hamoud - Anadolu Agency]
 August 15, 2022 at 1:15 pm

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Sunday that the number of internally displaced persons in Yemen has reached 4.3 million, of whom two million are children. "The conflict is the main driver of displacement in Yemen," UNICEF said on Twitter.

The UN fund has also warned that children represent 28 per cent of all suspected cholera and acute watery diarrhoea cases in Yemen. Moreover, it pointed out earlier that around two million children in Yemen need treatment for acute malnutrition. Of these, 360,000 are at risk of death.

The UN warns frequently about the worsening situation in Yemen. It said last year that the country is in the grip of the world's "worst humanitarian crisis".

READ: Houthi rebels say scores killed by flooding in Yemen

Categories
International OrganisationsMiddle EastNewsUNICEFYemen
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments