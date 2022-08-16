EU delegation in Gaza meets Palestinians wounded in latest Israel strikes, on 16 August 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] EU delegation in Gaza meets Palestinians wounded in latest Israel strikes, on 16 August 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] EU delegation in Gaza meets Palestinians wounded in latest Israel strikes, on 16 August 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] EU delegation in Gaza meets Palestinians wounded in latest Israel strikes, on 16 August 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] EU delegation in Gaza meets Palestinians wounded in latest Israel strikes, on 16 August 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] EU delegation in Gaza meets Palestinians wounded in latest Israel strikes, on 16 August 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] EU delegation in Gaza meets Palestinians wounded in latest Israel strikes, on 16 August 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] EU delegation in Gaza meets Palestinians wounded in latest Israel strikes, on 16 August 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] EU delegation in Gaza meets Palestinians wounded in latest Israel strikes, on 16 August 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] EU delegation in Gaza meets Palestinians wounded in latest Israel strikes, on 16 August 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

A delegation of European Union representatives arrived in the Gaza Strip today and met with Palestinians wounded during Israel's latest assault on the enclave.

Head of the delegation, EU Representative Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff said: "People in Gaza continue to suffer greatly from the hardships caused by 15 years of closure and economic restrictions. This has been exacerbated by repeated rounds of violent attacks where many innocent Palestinians have lost their lives and suffered injuries. I have come here today, with representatives of the Member States of the European Union, to show our solidarity with the victims of the latest round of military conflict and to provide concrete support to Palestine refugees."

"We call for a transparent and independent investigation into the unlawful killing of civilians, including many children and women," he continued, in reference to the 49 people killed during the three-day Israeli attack on Gaza earlier this month. Of those killed 17 people were children and four were women.

"Without a fundamental change in the political, security, and economic situation in Gaza, including ending the closure and achieving reconciliation between Palestinian factions, it will be civilians in Gaza who will pay the price for the absence of political will on the part of Israel as the occupying power and Palestinian officials to achieve a peaceful solution that allows for the establishment of a sovereign, viable and democratic Palestinian state of which Gaza is an integral part," he continued.

The delegation toured the Shati refugee camp before moving on to Shifa Hospital where they met with some of the more than 360 Palestinian who were wounded during Israel's latest attack.

Gaza: Miles of Smiles aid convoy prepares to help healthcare sector