Report: US says a drone attack targeted its base in Syria

A drone attack hit a compound run by US troops and US-backed Syrian opposition fighters in eastern Syria yesterday, no casualties were reported, the United States military said as reported by Reuters.

"Operation Inherent Resolve forces, in coordination with our Maghaweir Al-Thowra partners, responded to an attack by multiple unmanned aerial systems in the vicinity of Al-Tanf Garrison," the US military said in a statement.

Maghaweir Al-Thowra are US-backed Syrian opposition fighters. US and coalition troops are based at Al-Tanf to train Syrian forces to counter Daesh militants. The US has 900 troops in the northeast of Syria and has periodically carried out air strikes as part of its fight against Daesh.

The attack took place at the base near where the borders of Syria, Jordan and Iraq meet. There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

Major General John Brennan, the commander of Combined Joint Task Force, said: "Coalition personnel retain the right to self-defense, and we will take appropriate measures to protect our forces."

The attack came hours after Israeli warplanes targeted the area around Damascus in the south and the Tartus governorate in the northwest of Syria.

