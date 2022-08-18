Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt: transport minister confirms nepotism in his ministry

This picture taken on November 22, 2020 shows a view of ongoing construction work at the Maspero station of the Cairo Metro's third line during the visit of France's Transport Minister, while seen in the background are the Foreign Ministry headquarters (R) and the main Maspero Radio and Television Broadcasting building (L). [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images]
Egypt's Minister of Transport has said that some employees in his ministry have abused their positions and attempted to circumvent the law by seeking to hire their cronies in companies that are affiliated with the railway authority.

Kamel Al-Wazir told Sada Al-Balad TV on Tuesday that he has formed a committee to look into these violations. He estimated that there are 300 cases of nepotism, adding that all those who have violated the law will be sacked from their jobs immediately.

In reply to a question by TV host Ahmed Moussa — who is known for his ties to the state — about rumours that the head of the railway authority, Mustafa Abou Al-Makarim, was sacked because he hired his daughter in the ministry illegally, Al-Wazir confirmed that he was sacked because he approved the hiring of other cronies. His daughter was not amongst them.

The minister added that he has changed the ministry's first- and second-line leadership so as to bring new blood into the institution.

