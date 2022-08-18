Turkiye, Ukraine leaders meet in Lviv for talks

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Thursday welcomed his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the Ukrainian city of Lviv for talks, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the report, Erdogan is paying a one-day visit to Lviv to have a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy at the Potocki Palace.

The leaders will discuss all aspects of Turkiye-Ukraine relations at the strategic partnership level, the report added.

The bilateral talks between Erdogan and Zelenskyy will be followed by a trilateral summit with UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

A joint news conference is expected after the trilateral meeting.

