Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye, Ukraine leaders meet in Lviv for talks

August 18, 2022 at 4:00 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey, Ukraine
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) in Lviv, Ukraine on 18 August 2022 [TUR Presidency/Anadolu Agency]
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) in Lviv, Ukraine on 18 August 2022 [TUR Presidency/Anadolu Agency]
 August 18, 2022 at 4:00 pm

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Thursday welcomed his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the Ukrainian city of Lviv for talks, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the report, Erdogan is paying a one-day visit to Lviv to have a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy at the Potocki Palace.

The leaders will discuss all aspects of Turkiye-Ukraine relations at the strategic partnership level, the report added.

The bilateral talks between Erdogan and Zelenskyy will be followed by a trilateral summit with UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

A joint news conference is expected after the trilateral meeting.

Ukraine: first grain ship arrives in Turkiye

Categories
Europe & RussiaNewsTurkeyUkraine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments