Palestinians hail PA leader upon his return from Germany

In a sign of public support, scores of Palestinians came out onto the street to receive Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas as he returned from an official visit to Germany yesterday, following backlash he received over remarks that the Palestinians had suffered 50 Holocausts at the hands of Israel.

The participants lined the roads where Abbas' convoy was passing near the city of Al-Bireh and held signs that read, "You are not alone, Mr. President".

During a visit to Berlin on Tuesday, Abbas accused Israel of committing "50 Holocausts" in response to a question about the upcoming 50th anniversary of the attack on the Israeli team at the Munich Olympics. Both Germany and Israel condemned Abbas for his comments.

Fatah Revolutionary Council Secretary Majed Al-Fatiani said the reception was a show of loyalty to Abbas "who carried the Palestinian people's message, their concerns and history with all boldness and courage."

"Why are the Israelis angry? Were we accomplices in their massacres? Rather, they were the ones who committed dozens of massacres over 74 years," he continued.

"The president told the truth and confronted the world with it, and demanded that they do something to support our people, ease the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, and stop crimes and bloodshed in the West Bank and Gaza."

