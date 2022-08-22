Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq MP calls for stopping deal between Aviation Authority, company with ties to Israel

August 22, 2022 at 3:59 pm | Published in: Iraq, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Iraqis raise Palestinian flags in the capital Baghdad's Tahrir Square, during a solidarity march with the Gaza Strip, on 15 May 2021, as Palestinians mark the 73rd anniversary of the Nakba, the "catastrophe" of Israel's creation in 1948. [SABAH ARAR/AFP via Getty Images]
An Iraqi member of parliament yesterday called on the country's auditing and anti-corruption bodies to take legal action to stop an alleged deal between the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority and an Israeli company, Al-Sumaria News reported.

Alia Nassif revealed that the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority offered Intel Business, a company that Nassif says has ties with Israel, a business contract through which the company would offer security services for Baghdad International Airport.

The Iraqi legislator claimed that this would give the enemy intelligence access at the Iraqi airport and would result in a breach of the airport's security.

On 26 May Iraq's parliament passed a law criminalising the normalisation of relations with Israel. The law bans all kinds of relations with Israel, including diplomatic, political, military, economic, cultural etc.

It stipulated punitive measures that include imprisonment for encouraging relations with Israel. The law also orders the lifting of immunity, be it political, parliamentary, or judicial, for those who engage in relations with Israel.

