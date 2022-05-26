Iraq Parliament approves bill banning ties with Israel

Iraqi lawmakers today voted to approve a bill on banning relations with Israel.

In a statement, the Parliament's media office said the assembly passed a bill criminalising the normalisation of ties with the Zionist entity."According to state news agency INA, the bill was passed unanimously during yesterday's session.

#BREAKING: #Iraq's Parliament votes on a proposed law banning #normalisation and establishing relations with #Israel. Muqtada al-#Sadr has called for celebrations on the streets in support of the new law. Members of Parliament chant: "No, No Israel!" pic.twitter.com/0SAfI21CLK — Babylonian Son (@Ibn_Babel) May 26, 2022

Iraq first held a session to discuss a proposal on 11 May.

Iraq does not have any relations with Israel and the government and most political forces refuse to normalise with it.

Jordan, Egypt and the UAE have diplomatic relations with the occupation state, as well as Sudan, Bahrain and Morocco.

Iraq banning ties with Israel, demonstrates only Iran-aligned Arab states oppose Zionism