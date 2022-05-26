Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq Parliament approves bill banning ties with Israel

May 26, 2022 at 3:54 pm | Published in: Iraq, Israel, Middle East, News
Supporters of the Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) paramilitary forces wave a large Palestinian flag during a demonstration in the capital Baghdad on 20 May 2021, in support of the Palestinians. [AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images]
Iraqi lawmakers today voted to approve a bill on banning relations with Israel.

In a statement, the Parliament's media office said the assembly passed a bill  criminalising the normalisation of ties with the Zionist entity."According to state news agency INA, the bill was passed unanimously during yesterday's session.

Iraq first held a session to discuss a proposal on 11 May.

Iraq does not have any relations with Israel and the government and most political forces refuse to normalise with it.

JordanEgypt and the UAE have diplomatic relations with the occupation state, as well as SudanBahrain and Morocco.

