Israel arrests senior Fatah leader in Jerusalem

Israeli forces yesterday arrested the secretary-general of the Fatah movement in Jerusalem while he was in his home in Beit Hanina.

Local sources reported that Israeli occupation forces raided Shadi Mtour's house and arrested him.

Mtour has been arrested and harassed regularly by occupation forces.

Last July, Israeli authorities renewed a decision to prevent Mtour from entering the occupied West Bank for another six months.

This was the fourth time that the Fatah leader had been prevented from entering the occupied West Bank by occupation authorities who deem his presence there a threat to Israel's security. They also stripped his wife of her residency permit and suspended his family's health insurance.

