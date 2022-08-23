Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel arrests senior Fatah leader in Jerusalem

August 23, 2022 at 2:28 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli forces in the West Bank on August 11, 2022. [Nedal Eshtayah - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces in the West Bank on August 11, 2022. [Nedal Eshtayah - Anadolu Agency]
 August 23, 2022 at 2:28 pm

Israeli forces yesterday arrested the secretary-general of the Fatah movement in Jerusalem while he was in his home in Beit Hanina.

Local sources reported that Israeli occupation forces raided Shadi Mtour's house and arrested him.

Mtour has been arrested and harassed regularly by occupation forces.

Last July, Israeli authorities renewed a decision to prevent Mtour from entering the occupied West Bank for another six months.

This was the fourth time that the Fatah leader had been prevented from entering the occupied West Bank by occupation authorities who deem his presence there a threat to Israel's security. They also stripped his wife of her residency permit and suspended his family's health insurance.

READ: Palestinian Arab Front condemns house demolitions in West Bank village

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments