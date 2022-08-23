Saudi Arabia to build the world's largest wind farm in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan's President has returned from a trip to Saudi Arabia with $14 billion in promised investments, his office says, Taskent Times reports.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia is preparing to pay $12 billion for chronic energy shortages.

The agreements include a pledge for Saudi firm, ACWA Power, to build a 1.5 GW wind farm in Karakalpakstan.

Uzbekistan's Energy Ministry says it will be the world's largest, and will power 1.65 million homes, the report says.

ACWA Power has already begun building two smaller wind farms in the Bukhara region.

Within the 2030 Vision, oil-rich Saudi Arabia has connected its first wind farm to the grid inside the country last year.

The 400-megawatt Dumat Al-Jandal wind farm – developed by EDF Renewables and Masdar – is made up of 99 wind turbines, the report said.

