Lebanon probes message threatening attack on Saudi embassy

Lebanese authorities announced that they had opened an investigation into an audio recording circulating on social media networks threatening to attack the Saudi embassy in Beirut.

A statement issued by the Lebanese Ministry of Interior said Minister Bassam Mawlawi, in his capacity as head of the Central Internal Security Council, sent two letters to the General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces and the Information Division, requesting that the necessary investigations be conducted, and to work on arresting anyone who is involved and refer them to the judiciary.

The ministry explained that the directives were given after an audio recording, dated 23 August, was shared on social media and appeared to include someone threatening the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Beirut with an act of terrorism.

It noted that information was available to the ministry suggesting that Ali Bin Hashem Vin Salman Al-Haji, who holds Saudi nationality, is the owner of the audio recording, and is wanted by the Saudi authorities for terrorist crimes.

A security source told AFP that Al-Hajji has been residing in Lebanon for years, and "participated in many conferences opposed to the Saudi regime", which were attended by senior Hezbollah officials.