Festival unites Jordan's coffee lovers

The Jordan Coffee Festival kicked off yesterday in the capital Amman with over 60 brands showcasing their coffee beans, accessories and latte art.

Festival founder Anton Bakerjian says the coffee industry is expanding rapidly in Jordan, with older generations preferring Turkish or Arabic coffee, while the younger generation opts more for filtered coffees, espressos and lattes.

"About every two weeks or a month, a new café opens," he explains.

"This year, after people had to stay home for two years because of the coronavirus, people are eager to go out, they want activities, they want festivals. This year, the [coffee] festival is three times bigger with over 60-65 brands taking part."

"Participants are joining this year from Europe, America, Australia in addition to the Jordanian participants who are specialists in coffee and all its products," Bakerjian says.

"The aim of this festival is to introduce festival-goers and coffee lovers to new styles of coffee and cafés," he adds.

The festival will run until Sunday.