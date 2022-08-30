Israeli threatens Palestinian family with a machete

An Israeli man was filmed threatening a Palestinian family with a machete after blocking their car with his own in the Galilee, the Times of Israel reported.

In the 35-second video, the terrified child and his mother were seen and heard crying out as the Israeli attacker, identified as a 71-year-old Uri Shchori, attempted to force his way into the Palestinian family's car as he yelled at them to open the door.

Uri from the Israeli Karmiel settlement was later taken into custody and claimed he thought he was confronting a terrorist.

"I really thought it was a terror attack. I really thought it was someone who wanted to do something," he told reporters outside the courtroom.

Asked if he regrets his actions, Shchori responded, "Perhaps."

The Palestinian father, who was driving the car, said he feared for his family's safety and considered running over the attacker, "but acted with restraint", Kan reported.

It is unclear what punishment Uri Shchori will receive, but rights groups have repeatedly highlighted the discrepancy between sentences issued to Israeli and Palestinians. With Palestinian stone throwers receiving up to 20 years in prison – even if they are minors and no damage or injuries have been caused by their actions, while Israelis who murder Palestinians are released within months.

READ: Israel's visible violence is protected by its own impunity