Israel occupation army begins exercise near Lebanon border 

The Israel Defence Forces announced the start of a three-day military exercise along the Lebanese border on Sunday.

"The military exercise will continue until Tuesday evening," said occupation army spokesman Avichay Adraee on Twitter. "During the exercise, the active movement of military vehicles will be observed, and explosions will be heard in the area."

According to Adraee, the exercise was planned in advance within the annual exercise programme for 2022. It is taking place amid tension between the government of Lebanon and Hezbollah on the one hand, and between Lebanon and Israel on the other. The neighbouring states are in dispute over their maritime border in the Mediterranean.

READ: Convoy heads for disputed maritime border with Israel