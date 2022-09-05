Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel occupation army begins exercise near Lebanon border 

A picture taken on February 24, 2018 from Lebanon's southern border town of Naqura on the border with Israel, south of Beirut, shows the maritime boundaries between Lebanon and Israel [JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images]
The Israel Defence Forces announced the start of a three-day military exercise along the Lebanese border on Sunday.

"The military exercise will continue until Tuesday evening," said occupation army spokesman Avichay Adraee on Twitter. "During the exercise, the active movement of military vehicles will be observed, and explosions will be heard in the area."

According to Adraee, the exercise was planned in advance within the annual exercise programme for 2022. It is taking place amid tension between the government of Lebanon and Hezbollah on the one hand, and between Lebanon and Israel on the other. The neighbouring states are in dispute over their maritime border in the Mediterranean.

