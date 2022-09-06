Portuguese / Spanish / English

Lebanon President: TotalEnergies could help Lebanon in maritime demarcation with Israel

September 6, 2022 at 1:39 pm | Published in: Lebanon, Middle East, News
BEIRUT, LEBANON - OCTOBER 21: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY – MANDATORY CREDIT - "LEBANESE PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Lebanese President, Michel Aoun addresses citizens via a TV channel ahead of consultation talks on the task of establishing new government in Beirut, Lebanon on October 21, 2020.   ( Lebanese Presidency - Anadolu Agency )
Lebanese President, Michel Aoun in Beirut, Lebanon on 21 October 2020 [Lebanese Presidency/Anadolu Agency]
 September 6, 2022 at 1:39 pm

Lebanon's President, Michel Aoun, said on Tuesday that France-based oil and gas company, TotalEnergies, could help his country solve maritime demarcation issues with Israel, according to a post from the Presidency office on Twitter, Reuters reports.

Aoun would make "contacts to help in this regard, will increase communications this month", the office added.

Lebanon and Israel are locked in US-mediated negotiations to delineate a shared maritime border that would help determine which oil and gas resources belong to which country and pave the way for more exploration.

Amos Hochstein, the US diplomat mediating the talks, will be in Beirut at the end of the week to follow up on discussions with the Lebanese side.

Deputy Parliament Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, said after a meeting with Aoun that Hochstein's visit "does not mean that it carries the final solution, but it is an additional positive step towards the solution", the Presidency office said.

Read: Israel-Hezbollah tension reaches unprecedented level

Categories
LebanonMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments