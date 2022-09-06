Portuguese / Spanish / English

Occupation forces kill yet another Palestinian in Jenin

Israeli forces take security measures after Israeli forces destroyed two homes belonging to Palestinian detainees Assad ar-Rifai and Subhi Abu Shukayr at Rummana village in Jenin, West Bank on August 08, 2022 [Nedal Eshtayah - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli occupation forces killed yet another Palestinian in Jenin this morning, and wounded 16 others, local sources have reported. Mohammad Musa Saba'na, 29, was shot dead when Israeli troops entered the occupied West Bank city to demolish a Palestinian home.

The Israeli soldiers surrounded a building of 29 apartments in the city and forced its residents out before blowing up an apartment belonging to the family of Raad Hazem. He was killed by the occupation forces after attacking Israelis in Tel Aviv in April. Such collective punishment is illegal under international humanitarian law.

One of the wounded Palestinians is said to be in a critical condition, said medical officials.

