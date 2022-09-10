Israel general: 'Israel must get ready for multifront battle'

Retired Israeli Major General Yitzhak Brik warned on Friday that Israel will not continue to exist if it does not get ready for a multifront battle, Quds Press reported.

Writing to Hebrew newspaper Maariv, Brik shared his view that the new Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army Herzi Halevi will have a "difficult and complex legacy" and offered him advice.

Brik called on Halevi to: "Regain the deterrence of the Israeli army and get ready for the multifront battle from now."

He added: "The mission of the new chief of staff is difficult because the situation inside the military forces is difficult, and might push the country to a major national disaster in any future war."

Brik called on Halevi to give up the policies of his predecessors and "carry out a full correction process inside the army."

Brik pointed to the: "Importance of forming a new strong and qualitative army with high levels of military professionality."

He added: "The [Israeli] army is armed with modern and high-tech equipment to cover up its failure, mainly in light of lack of training and cute lack of professional human force."

This came just days after Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz nominated Halevi as the new chief of staff of the Israeli army to succeed Aviv Kochavi.