Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in West Bank

September 11, 2022 at 12:40 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians hold banners during a protest against US President Joe Biden's support for Israel in Ramallah, West Bank on July 15, 2022 [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
Palestine (AA) – A Palestinian youth on Sunday succumbed to injuries he had sustained from Israeli army fire in the West Bank city of Jenin earlier this week, according to the Ministry of Health, Anadolu Agency reports.

A ministry statement said Hamad Mustafa Abu Jelda, 24, was seriously injured in an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp on Tuesday, but he died of his wounds on Sunday.

Abu Jelda had previously spent over two years in Israeli detention.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 94 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire this year.

