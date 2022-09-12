UGTT: Ending political unrest key to solving Tunisia's economic crisis

Noureddine Taboubi, Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), considered on Sunday, 11 September, 2022, that the exit from the economic crisis, which he described as "complicated and complex", begins with a political breakthrough, noting that the situation requires several meetings of the national administrative body to consider the various issues raised.

Al-Shaab News quoted Taboubi as confirming that the general situation in the country is subject to several constraints resulting from a turbulent and tense international situation, and that the deteriorating national economic situation is caused by financial imbalances and the state budget deficit.

He stated that the government is committed to borrowing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the only option, noting that the need for external financing is a necessity. And that the trade union stresses that recourse to self-capacity is absent, considering it to be the main option that must be considered, and that it is committed to responding to the demands of the workers within the framework of a change in their salaries and a reduction of their charges, in view of the high prices and the monopoly, considering the national situation.

He called for a proper reading of the overall situation, indicating that all options are before the national administrative body.

