Israel security recommends closure of northern West Bank

Israel's internal security agency, Shin Bet, has recommended closing some cities and towns in the northern occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported yesterday.

The Shin Bet's recommendation included the closure on the Jenin area where the security situation is "getting out of control," according to a security official who was quoted in the Jerusalem Post.

This came after an increase in resistance operations against the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank. Israeli authorities' operations against the Palestinian resistance are primarily concentrated in the northern West Bank areas, especially Nablus and Jenin.

