Morocco rights group sues 3 Israel diplomats for sexual harassment

The Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH) filed complaints against three Israeli diplomats in Rabat over charges of sexually harassing Moroccan women, TRT reported yesterday.

Aziz Ghali, head of AMDH, the largest rights group in Morocco, told journalists that this complaint came in light of government "silence" towards charges against Israeli diplomats serving in the occupation's mission in the country.

"Following the government's silence, AMDH opted to file a complaint to the Moroccan Public Prosecution asking it to open an investigation into the crimes committed and to take measures," Ghali said.

Four Moroccan employees, Ghali said, had been sexually harassed by three Zionist officials, considering this a "crime that amounts to human trafficking." He did not name the victims or the diplomats involved.

READ: Morocco: Israeli envoy returns to Rabat after sexual harassment claims

Ghali renewed AMDH's demand not to allow an Israeli "communications office" to open in the capital Rabat.

Early this month, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that a Foreign Ministry delegation had been dispatched to Rabat, following sexual abuse allegations against envoy David Govrin.

Africa news reported Israeli media saying the envoy is facing allegations of exploiting Moroccan women, sexual harassment and indecent exposure.