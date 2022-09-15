PM: Algeria will share its 'extensive experience' in gas with Mauritania

Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane said yesterday that Algeria will share its vast gas experience with Mauritania as part of the two countries' bilateral cooperation.

This came in a speech that Benabderrahmane gave to mark the conclusion of the 19th session of the Great Algerian-Mauritanian Joint Higher Committee for Cooperation.

In his speech, Benabderrahman spoke about important agreements that resulted from this session in the fields of energy, in which Algeria has important capabilities and extensive experience, which it will share with Mauritania as the latter braces for new developments in the field of gas.

"The talks held by the two parties during the session allowed for assessing the reality and prospects of Algeria-Mauritania relations, and for emphasising the common will to move forward toward the enhancement and diversification of bilateral cooperation," the prime minister said.

The work of the current session of the Great Algerian-Mauritanian Joint Committee culminated in the signing of 26 bilateral agreements in various fields.

