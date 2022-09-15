Portuguese / Spanish / English

PM: Algeria will share its 'extensive experience' in gas with Mauritania

Algerian Prime Minister and Finance Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane delivers a speech at the National People's Assemble in the capital Algiers on 13 September 2021. [RYAD KRAMDI/AFP via Getty Images]
Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane said yesterday that Algeria will share its vast gas experience with Mauritania as part of the two countries' bilateral cooperation.

This came in a speech that Benabderrahmane gave to mark the conclusion of the 19th session of the Great Algerian-Mauritanian Joint Higher Committee for Cooperation.

In his speech, Benabderrahman spoke about important agreements that resulted from this session in the fields of energy, in which Algeria has important capabilities and extensive experience, which it will share with Mauritania as the latter braces for new developments in the field of gas.

"The talks held by the two parties during the session allowed for assessing the reality and prospects of Algeria-Mauritania relations, and for emphasising the common will to move forward toward the enhancement and diversification of bilateral cooperation," the prime minister said.

The work of the current session of the Great Algerian-Mauritanian Joint Committee culminated in the signing of 26 bilateral agreements in various fields.

