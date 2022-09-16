Portuguese / Spanish / English

Bahrain reports 1st case of monkeypox

September 16, 2022 at 3:41 pm | Published in: Bahrain, Middle East, News
A swab that tested positive for the Monkeypox virus on 12 July 2022 [Karen Ducey/Getty Images]
A swab that tested positive for the Monkeypox virus on 12 July 2022 [Karen Ducey/Getty Images]
 September 16, 2022 at 3:41 pm

Bahrain reported, Friday, its first case of monkeypox in a foreigner travelling to the Gulf nation from abroad, the Bahraini Health Ministry said, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"The first case of monkeypox was recorded in a 29-year-old man coming from abroad," the Ministry said in a statement.

"All necessary measures were immediately taken in accordance with the examination, isolation and treatment protocols, and the trace of contacts was followed, stressing that the case was receiving the necessary medical care," the Ministry said.

Monkeypox is a virus that causes disease with similar but less severe symptoms to smallpox, including fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Read:  UAE confirms 3 new cases of monkeypox

Categories
BahrainMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments