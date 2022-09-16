Bahrain reports 1st case of monkeypox

Bahrain reported, Friday, its first case of monkeypox in a foreigner travelling to the Gulf nation from abroad, the Bahraini Health Ministry said, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"The first case of monkeypox was recorded in a 29-year-old man coming from abroad," the Ministry said in a statement.

"All necessary measures were immediately taken in accordance with the examination, isolation and treatment protocols, and the trace of contacts was followed, stressing that the case was receiving the necessary medical care," the Ministry said.

Monkeypox is a virus that causes disease with similar but less severe symptoms to smallpox, including fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

