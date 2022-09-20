Israel extends administrative detention of female Palestinian journalist for third time

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday extended the administrative detention of female Palestinian journalist, Bushra Al-Taweel, for the third time in a row, for a period of three months.

Twenty-nine-year-old Al-Taweel, a resident of the city of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank, was arrested on 21 March at the Zatara military checkpoint, south of Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank.

Bushra has been arrested on numerous occasions and spent about 3.5 years behind bars.

She was arrested for the first time in 2011 and was sentenced to 16 months in prison but was released as part of the Wafa Al-Ahrar prisoner exchange deal in December 2011, after serving six months of her sentence. She was rearrested in July 2014 and ordered to serve the remainder of her sentence. She was held for ten months.

In November 2017, Bushra was arrested for the third time and spent eight months in administrative detention. She was rearrested on 10 December 2019.

Bushra is the daughter of Hamas leader, Jamal Al-Taweel, 60, who has been held by Israel in administrative detention since June 2021.

Jamal had previously spent more than 17 years in Israeli prisons, most of which were under administrative detention; without a charge or trial. Jamal's wife was also arrested in 2010.

READ: Israel releases female Palestinian journalist