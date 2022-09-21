Egypt to release 28 pretrial detainees 

Egyptian authorities will release 28 pretrial detainees, including journalists and five women, Anadolu news agency reported.

A statement issued by the Presidential Amnesty Committee said the committee had coordinated with the "concerned state authorities" and the release of 28 pretrial detainees is underway, after completing the necessary legal procedures.

The committee added that it "continues to coordinate with all concerned parties to release new batches during the next stage."

The committee thanked President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, the Attorney General Hamada Al-Sawy and Interior Minister, Major General Mahmoud Tawfiq, for their "support and efforts made to make the committee's work a success".

The release of these pretrial detainees, brings to 271 the number of prisoners pardoned since April when the amnesty committee was formed.

According to Egyptian law, the Public Prosecutor has the authority to release detainees being held in pretrial detention, while the president of the country has the right to commute all or some of the sentences.

Egypt faces severe criticism because of its human rights record. There are some 60,000 political prisoners in Egypt being held in dire conditions, including being denied adequate medical care and being held on remand for more than the two-year legal limit.