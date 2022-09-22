Iran president: Israel's 'savagery is not ending'

Israel's "savage power" and its "savagery is not ending", Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told the UN General Assembly yesterday.

"The region has not seen an occupying savage power such as the Zionist regime in its midst in the past," Raisi said.

He explained: "The killing of children and women are present in the dark report card of the Zionist regime. It has managed to form the biggest prison in the world in Gaza and the expansion of settlements and housing illegally on Palestinian territories."

"The killing of Palestinian women and children shows everyone that seven decades of Israeli occupation and savagery is still with us and not ending."

"The occupying Zionist power that has occupied Jerusalem and other lands in the region cannot be a partner for security and stability," he continued.

To solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Raisi proposed a vote by all Palestinians — "Muslims, Christians and Jews" — to establish a single state.

