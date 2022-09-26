Germany urges Iran to allow protests after summoning Ambassador

Germany summoned the Iranian Ambassador in Berlin on Monday in order to urge Tehran to stop its violent crackdown on nationwide protests over the death of a woman in police custody, the German Foreign Ministry said, Reuters reports.

"We call on the Iranian authorities to allow peaceful protests and to not deploy further violence – in particular not fatal violence – against protesters," the Ministry said on Twitter. "We also communicated that directly to the Iranian Ambassador in Berlin today."

Asked about the possibility of further sanctions on Tehran in response to the violence, a Ministry spokesperson had earlier said, "we will consider all options" with other European Union States.

Last week, the United States imposed sanctions on Iran's morality police over allegations of abuse of Iranian women. Washington said it held the unit responsible for the 16 September death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, after she was detained by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic's strict restrictions on women's dress.

READ: Iran's Revolutionary Guards issue warning as protests over woman's death spread