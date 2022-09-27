Tunisia: 'Deep state is preparing to oust Saied and appoint someone worse,' warning

Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki warned yesterday of a new "Egyptian scenario" with the "deep state preparing to oust President Kais Saied and replace him with someone worse."

"On the edge of the chasm that we may all fall in, there is a usurper obsessed with his backward constitution, his ridiculous election law and his repressive decrees that will not frighten anyone," wrote Marzouki on Facebook. "On the opposite edge, there are people concerned with a bottle of gas or water and exhausted by exacerbated poverty and increased prices."

The former president said that Tunisia is in the sort of situation where a foreign newspaper has said that the country is "continuing to die" with "political, social and economic collapse" imminent. "Tunisia has never experienced this, even during what the deceivers and deceived people call the dark decade. The situation cannot be allowed to continue and it will not continue for long."

If the deep state is disappointed with Saied the usurper, he warned, and it prepares hearts and minds for his ousting, then the alternative may well be worse than him. The signs are, he added, that Tunisia is reaching boiling point.

"In this exceptional case, all democratic forces have to call from now on for peaceful civil resistance if they want to be at the forefront of this historic moment," explained Marzouki. "Start demonstrations across the country and frame them politically so that they do not deviate towards violence."

He called for preparations to be made to topple this "illegitimate regime" for two reasons: "First, it is a coup, and second because of a frivolous constitution that was boycotted by three-quarters of the people."

The former Tunisian leader also called for victory of national democracy over the "traitor tyrant" who damaged Tunisia's independence, reputation and position in the world, in order to thwart the path of an "Egyptian or Sudanese scenario that may be under preparation."

Tunisia: Ennahda official says judiciary 'will be fair'