Algeria invites more Palestine factions to reconciliation talks

Islamic Jihad in Palestine (IJP) and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) said yesterday that they had received invitations from Algeria to participate in the internal Palestinian dialogue hosted by the North African country.

Spokesman of the IJP, Daud Shehab, announced his movement's acceptance of the invitation and hailed the Algerian efforts to end the internal Palestinian division.

"Algeria is a big country with great impact," he said, adding: "This country has a historic, effective and distinctive role related to Arab issues."

Meanwhile, PFLP official, Maher Mezher, said that his group had received an invitation for the dialogue which is scheduled to be held on 10 October.

On 6 December 2021, Algerian President Abdul Majeed Tebboune announced a plan to host Palestinian factions for discussions with the aim of ending their international divisions which started in 2007 following Fatah's refusal to recognise rival Hamas' election victory in 2006.

Senior Hamas and Fatah delegations arrived in Algiers in early September to prepare for the discussions.

READ: Israel can expel Palestinian villagers after election, says High Court