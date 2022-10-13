Portuguese / Spanish / English

Malaysia to sign contract with Turkish defence firm for drone manufacturing

October 13, 2022 at 7:42 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, Malaysia, News, Turkey
The Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is pictured on December 16, 2019 at Gecitkale military airbase [BIROL BEBEK/AFP via Getty Images]
The Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone, 16 December 2019 [BIROL BEBEK/AFP via Getty Images]
 October 13, 2022 at 7:42 pm

Malaysia has selected Turkish Aerospace Industries to provide three unmanned aircraft, Defence News reports.

According to the report, the Malaysian government has decided to contract with Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the country's Defence Minister, Hishammuddin Hussein, said in a statement.

The purchase will be funded under the country's five-year spending plan, rather than its defence budget, the Minister added.

After Malaysian King, Al-Sultan Abdullah, visited TAI's facilities in Ankara, Turkiye, TAI announced a Memorandum of Understanding for collaboration with MIMOS, Malaysia's research and development centre last week.

READ: Turkiye says Malaysia, Indonesia interested in buying armed drones

Categories
Asia & AmericasEurope & RussiaMalaysiaNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments