Malaysia to sign contract with Turkish defence firm for drone manufacturing

Malaysia has selected Turkish Aerospace Industries to provide three unmanned aircraft, Defence News reports.

According to the report, the Malaysian government has decided to contract with Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the country's Defence Minister, Hishammuddin Hussein, said in a statement.

The purchase will be funded under the country's five-year spending plan, rather than its defence budget, the Minister added.

After Malaysian King, Al-Sultan Abdullah, visited TAI's facilities in Ankara, Turkiye, TAI announced a Memorandum of Understanding for collaboration with MIMOS, Malaysia's research and development centre last week.

READ: Turkiye says Malaysia, Indonesia interested in buying armed drones