English Premier League Arab stars to be pundits at FIFA World Cup 

Two English Premier League Arab footballers will be acting as pundits during the upcoming FIFA World Cup due to start next month, Doha Stadium has reported. Liverpool Football Club's Mohamed Salah will join Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez in Qatar's BeIN Sports studio.

The tournament will be held in Qatar from 20 November until 18 December. Neither Salah's Egypt national team nor Algeria and Mahrez qualified for the final stages.

Egypt lost against Senegal in its qualifying group, while Algeria fell to a late extra-time winner scored by Cameroon.

READ: Saudi, Egypt, Greece to go ahead with FIFA World Cup bid despite human rights concerns