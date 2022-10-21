Lebanon Parliament fails again to choose president

October 21, 2022 at 7:12 pm
The Lebanese Parliament, on Thursday, failed for the third time to elect a new president, bringing the country closer to a political vacuum.
Out of the Parliament's 128 parliamentarians, 119 attended the plenary session for half an hour on Thursday.
Election rules require a quorum of two-thirds of members of the deeply divided Parliament so that no party or coalition can impose its choice.
