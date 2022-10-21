Portuguese / Spanish / English

Lebanon Parliament fails again to choose president

October 21, 2022 at 7:12 pm | Published in: Lebanon, Middle East, News
A view of the ballot box for the presidential election which is placed on a table at the parliament in Lebanon, Beirut, on September 28, 2022 [Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu Agency]
A view of the ballot box for the presidential election which is placed on a table at the parliament in Lebanon, Beirut, on September 28, 2022 [Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu Agency]
 October 21, 2022 at 7:12 pm

The Lebanese Parliament, on Thursday, failed for the third time to elect a new president, bringing the country closer to a political vacuum.

Out of the Parliament's 128 parliamentarians, 119 attended the plenary session for half an hour on Thursday.

Election rules require a quorum of two-thirds of members of the deeply divided Parliament so that no party or coalition can impose its choice.

 

READ: Lebanese Parliament fails to elect new president

Categories
LebanonMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Palestine Book Awards 2022 event
Show Comments