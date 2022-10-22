Turkiye: 'We do not accept US threats, bullying against Saudi Arabia'

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has stated that his country cannot accept US threats to Saudi Arabia after the OPEC+ decision to reduce oil production.

In a statement reported by Turkiye's Anadolu Agency, Cavusoglu announced: "We are seeing that a country is threatening Saudi Arabia, and this bullying is not correct."

He added that the issue: "Cannot be resolved by threatening a country (Saudi Arabia). There is also an embargo on Iranian oil. If you want oil prices to go down, lift sanctions."

Arab countries, as well as international and Arab organisations, defended the OPEC+ decision to reduce oil production. These countries also announced their support for Riyadh's position.

In recent days, US accusations escalated against Saudi Arabia for standing by Russia in its war on Ukraine after the OPEC+ alliance, led by Riyadh and Moscow, decided to reduce raw oil production last week.

The US considered the OPEC+ decision issued last Wednesday as biased in favour of Russia in its war on Ukraine, while the Saudi Foreign Ministry rejected the US accusations, stressing that it does not respond to "dictation".

READ: Biden opens door to possible trip to Saudi Arabia