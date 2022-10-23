Abu Dhabi authorities arrest Briton for money laundering under Interpol orders

A British man has been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following an international arrest order issued at the request of the French authorities.

According to the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi today, it launched an investigation into the case of the British national who was accused of money laundering.

The Emirati authorities' arrest of the Briton was based on a letter sent by the international policing organisation, Interpol, to investigate the individual.

Media reports and the prosecution did not reveal any details of the man or specify the activities of his alleged money laundering operations.

In recent years, the UAE has been attempting to clean up its image of being an international haven for money laundering, especially after the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in 2020 ruled that Abu Dhabi had failed to stem money laundering and terrorist financing activities within its jurisdiction.

