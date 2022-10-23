Portuguese / Spanish / English

Abu Dhabi authorities arrest Briton for money laundering under Interpol orders

October 23, 2022 at 9:50 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, International Organisations, INTERPOL, Middle East, News, UAE, UK
A picture taken 19 October 2007 in Lyon, shows Interpol's building [FRED DUFOUR/AFP via Getty Images]
Interpol's headquarters in Lyon on 19 October 2019 [FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images]
 October 23, 2022 at 9:50 am

A British man has been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following an international arrest order issued at the request of the French authorities.

According to the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi today, it launched an investigation into the case of the British national who was accused of money laundering.

The Emirati authorities' arrest of the Briton was based on a letter sent by the international policing organisation, Interpol, to investigate the individual.

Media reports and the prosecution did not reveal any details of the man or specify the activities of his alleged money laundering operations.

In recent years, the UAE has been attempting to clean up its image of being an international haven for money laundering, especially after the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in 2020 ruled that Abu Dhabi had failed to stem money laundering and terrorist financing activities within its jurisdiction.

READ: Dubai is a haven for dirty money

Categories
Europe & RussiaInternational OrganisationsINTERPOLMiddle EastNewsUAEUK
Show Comments
Palestine Book Awards 2022 event
Show Comments