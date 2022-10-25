Tunisia: Marzouki fears Syrian or Yemeni scenario in Iran

Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki has said that Iran is witnessing a popular revolution like Tunisia's, and warned against slipping into a Syrian or Yemeni scenario. Marzouki made his comment in an interview with Tufts Magazine which he posted on his Facebook page.

"I'll tell you a story from 2013," he said. "I spoke with the then Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad for two hours at the Islamic Summit. I knew that the Iranian government was extremely upset by our revolutions in Tunisia and Egypt. They believed there would be contagion, so we Tunisians were wary of Iranian intervention."

He stressed that he tried to persuade Ahmadinejad that what was called the Arab Spring was caused by internal problems related to dictatorship, and there was no intention to export the revolution. "Of course, he didn't agree with me at all. He said what was happening in Tunisia was a Zionist plot, an American plot, not a real revolution, etc. I understood that he was very afraid of the Arab Spring."

According to Marzouki, the Iranian leader was right to be afraid. "Because what we're now seeing in Iran is very similar to the Tunisian Revolution. Iranians were watching what happened in Tunisia carefully. They saw that when people take to the streets to defend their rights, they can win. This was a very important lesson."

In Iran, he added, there is a democratic revolution where women play an important role, just like in Tunisia. "Iran has a tough and brutal dictatorship. It's a religious dictatorship, which is often worse than a secular dictatorship. So, let's hope for the success of the Iranian revolution."

READ: Moncef Marzouki denounces Saied's reception of Polisario leader

Marzouki called on the protestors in Iran to unite and be patient, but keep struggling, because nobody has had a change of regime overnight. "It sometimes takes months or years. And importantly, they must accept some sacrifice, because we always have to pay a heavy cost. I hope that they're not going to pay the cost that the Syrians or the Yemenis have paid, but I'm afraid that removing this religious dictatorship could be very costly."

He also gave important advice to the countries that recently rid themselves of dictatorships, saying that the transition must be as short as possible. In Tunisia, he pointed out, it took three years to build the new political system and draw up a new constitution. This, he believes, was too long, because political transition always means instability and the economy comes to a standstill; there will be less productivity and poverty will grow.

"People will get disappointed with the revolution because their expectations are very high that their life will change overnight. My advice has always been, your transition to democracy should be as short as possible. In three months, you should have a constitution, set a new government, and then immediately tackle the economic problem."

A few days ago, Marzouki called on those he called "Tunisian nationalists" to block the road towards a new Egyptian scenario which, he warned, the deep state in Tunisia is preparing for after getting rid of President Kais Saied.