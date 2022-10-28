Is COP27 greenwashing Egypt's dictatorship?

An event being held in London next week will look at how Egypt hosting the COP27 climate change summit may provide it a means to "greenwash" its dictatorship and human rights abuses.

The conference, to be held on 2 November, will assemble a global panel of experts, scholars and campaigners, to discuss the world's climate emergency and human rights abuses in Egypt. It is being hosted by Guernica 37 Chambers.

"Egypt is ruled by a military regime with an abysmal human rights record. The point of declaring an environmental emergency is to save humanity but humanity includes the people of Egypt where the current regime is using the diplomacy of hosting this year's COP27 to whitewash its appalling human rights record," Guernica 37 Chambers said in a press release.

"This conference seeks to shed light on the human rights catastrophe in Egypt and shine a light on the Egyptian regime's increasing suppression and persecution of its citizens, including death sentences passed in military courts."

Speakers include MEMO Staff Writer Amelia Smith, Chair of Egyptians for Democracy and Head of the Egyptian Revolutionary Council Dr Maha Azzam, award-winning journalist, broadcaster and author Peter Oborne and Sony award-winning journalist Bill Law.

