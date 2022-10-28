Saudi Arabia, China discuss strengthening mutual ties

Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal Bin Farhan, and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, met yesterday to discuss strengthening mutual relations.

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the two ministers had signed a cooperation agreement between the two countries. Their meeting has come on the occasion of the fourth edition of the Political and Foreign Affairs Committee under the China-Saudi High-Level Joint Committee.

"The officials also reviewed the solid bilateral relations between the two friendly countries," SPA's report said.

During the meeting, the two sides signed an "executive working program of the Political Affairs Committee."

This is the third meeting for senior officials from Saudi Arabia and China in two weeks. On 13 October, the Deputy Foreign Minister, Walid Bin Abdul Karim Al-Khuraiji, met the Chinese Ambassador, Chen Weiqing, and discussed strengthening relations.

The Saudi Energy Minister, Abdulaziz Bin Salman, and his Chinese counterpart Zhang Jianhua also held a virtual meeting on 21 October, where both expressed their readiness to cooperate in maintaining the stability of global oil markets.

