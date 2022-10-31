Palestinian prisoner enters 14th day of hunger strike

Palestinian prisoner Sabea Al-Titi has entered the 14th day of his hunger strike in protest against his administrative detention in Israel, the Palestinian Prisoners' Affairs Commission has revealed.

According to commission spokesman Hasan Abed Rabbo, Al-Titi has been denied family visits for over a month during his seven month imprisonment. Abed Rabbo also raised concerns regarding his deteriorating health.

Sabea Al-Titi was first sentenced to six months in prison under administrative detention – a policy by which the Israeli authorities hold Palestinians for renewable periods of six months with neither charge nor trial. His detention was renewed under this system last month for an additional six months, reported Wafa news agency.

The Israeli authorities issued more than 1,500 administrative detention orders last year, according to a joint report by Palestinian prisoners' rights groups, compared with a little over 1,100 orders in 2020. Today, there are 660 Palestinians held under administrative detention inside Israeli prisons. They include four MPs, two women — one of them a journalist — and two children.

Those in prison today have been boycotting Israeli military courts since the start of this year in an attempt to shed light on their predicament.

