Iran to prosecute 1,000 protesters in public courts

About 1,000 detained Iranian protesters are going to be publicly prosecuted in Revolutionary Courts, Iranian media reported yesterday.

Since the middle of September, when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in custody, Iranians have been protesting against the Iranian government, which has said the protests are part of a Western-backed plot aiming to destroy the Islamic Republic.

Citing Tehran's chief of justice, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said the trials of about 1,000 people would take place in a Revolutionary Court.

The protesters are accused of carrying out "acts of sabotage in recent events, including assaulting or martyring security guards and setting fire to public property," Tasnim reported.

According to the Iranian news agency, the trials have been scheduled for later this week and will be held in public.

On Saturday, the Revolutionary Guards warned protesters against taking to the streets. "Do not take to the streets," the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami said. However, protesters ignored his call.

