Tunisia media: Jebali, Bhairi banned from travel

The Tunisian judiciary has banned both the former Prime Minister, Hamadi Jebali, and the former Minister of Justice, Noureddine Bhairi, from traveling, local media has reported. However, this was denied by their lawyer, Samir Dilou.

Mosaique FM radio station reported that the case file also includes employees who worked in the Ministry of Justice and some judges who were dismissed in accordance with a decree issued by President Kais Saied in June.

In turn, lawyer Samir Dilou, a member of Jebali and Bhairi's defence team, denied any knowledge of the decision.

The Tunisian authorities detained Bhairi for over two months at the beginning of the year, on charges of "granting citizenship to foreigners" while he served as Minister of Justice ten years ago. Authorities later released him.

A few days ago, Bhairi announced that he had filed a legal complaint against lawyer Wafa Al-Shazly after she accused him of granting citizenship to Syrians who are fighting in the ranks of Daesh.

