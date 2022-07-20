Tunisia: Inter-Parliamentary Union requests clarification of Ghannouchi investigation 

A Tunisian official revealed on Saturday that the Human Rights Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union has requested clarification of the reasons for the investigation into the Speaker of the now dissolved Parliament in Tunis, Rached Ghannouchi. Assistant Speaker Maher Madhioub gave the details on his personal Facebook page.

"The committee has also asked for clarification of the reasons for freezing Ghannouchi's bank account and banning him from travelling," added Madhioub. The human rights group has agreed to consider the complaint submitted by Ghannouchi.

The investigation is part of the wider investigation into allegations of money laundering connected to the Namaa Tounes Association. Ghannouchi is one of a number of prominent defendants, including former Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali and members of his own family. His lawyers and Ennahda deny that the veteran politician has any link with the association.

The Financial Analysis Committee of the Central Bank of Tunisia announced the freezing of the bank accounts and financial assets of Ghannouchi on 6 July. The decision was made after a request by the investigating judge at the Anti-Terrorism Court of the Court of First Instance in Tunis. As well as Ghannouchi, the assets of other defendants in the case have been frozen, including former Foreign Minister Rafik Abdessalem.

A referendum on a new constitution is supposed to be held in Tunisia on 25 July. Ennahda is just one of the parties opposed to the proposed text, which will replace the country's parliamentary system of government with a presidential system. The referendum will be held on the first anniversary of the "exceptional measures" imposed by President Kais Saied, which included the dismissal of the prime minister and government; the dissolution of parliament; and the issue of legislation by presidential decree.

