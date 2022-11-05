Netanyahu seeks to include Lapid, Gantz in cabinet to avoid international isolation

Likud Head Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to include Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid in his cabinet to avoid international isolation, Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported on Friday.

"Netanyahu does not want to endanger his government by giving far-right representatives such as Itamar Ben-Gvir sovereign portfolios," Kan disclosed, according to Al-Watan Voice.

Kan also reported that the US administration and European countries stated they would not deal with Ben-Gvir as a minister. Arab countries also warned the Likud leader about having Ben-Gvir as a minister.

At the same time, Kan reported sources that did not rule out Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas balancing between him and the far-right Jewish allies.

Makan, Kan's Arabic language platform, reported Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett telling Lapid he would resign in the coming few days.

READ: World leaders congratulate Israel Netanyahu on election victory